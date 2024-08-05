Olympics | The quiet end of a difficult season: Viivi Lehikoinen also lost his confidence

Olympics|The novelty of the Olympic Games, the collector’s rounds, received a blunt verdict from Lehikoinen.

Paris

Delay Lehikonen aitomen in his second Olympic run in Paris looked quite “brutal”.

Lehikoinen qualified in the preliminaries of the 400 meter hurdles on Sunday and had to run again in the qualifying heats on Monday.

In the preliminary heats, Lehikoinen was seventh in his heat with a time of 56.67. In his collection round, he was also seventh with a modest time of 58.04.

Lehikoinen did not want to comment on his run to the Finnish media after his start, but after the collection run, his thoughts became clearer.

The overworked condition of the winter still clearly affected Lehikoinen’s performance. Training in the summer and especially in the spring was bad.

“The last few weeks have gone well, although otherwise it has been difficult and we had turned the course here.”

What would you do it differently if you could?

“In January, it could have calmed down a bit, when there was everything. Things went a little wrong there. Add to that the competitions and traveling, and maybe it went over a bit later.”

“It is not so straightforward to say that you should have rested. In previous seasons, I have trained hard and it has gone well. It is individual. Neither you nor the coach can react to that, what should have been done differently. It is hindsight.”

“ “It was nice to get another chance, but I’m still in terms of the old system.”

In last year’s World Championships, Lehikoinen was eleventh. The season was otherwise good when he ran the Finnish record 54.40.

In Paris, Lehikoinen said that he put all the bangs in his Sunday heat run, but it started badly right from the bang.

“I had to take such a long step when I wanted to go hard. There was a wrong step and I had to push on the first fence with the wrong foot.”

The novelty of the Olympic Games, the collector’s rounds, received a blunt verdict from Lehikoinen:

“It was nice to get another chance, but I’m still in terms of the old system. It’s a bit of a crude system to qualify six runners for the semi-finals.”

In the old system, a certain number of athletes made it to the next round in the preliminaries either based on their ranking or time, not otherwise.

Viivi Lehikoinen crouched on the starting racks in the 400 meter hurdles.

Three a year ago in Tokyo, Lehikoinen was Fifth in his heat with the second best time of his career with 55.67. He was 0.12 seconds behind the fourth place in the heat and the direct continuation place.

The development arc was supposed to be bright, and so it was between the Olympics, but in Paris on the track you could see a tired and self-confident skipper.

“You can’t do it when you’re tired, and there was no self-confidence. Still, there is always motivation to run in the Olympics and qualify. The grits just weren’t enough today.”

Season Lehikoinen said that he would think about it together with his team and his Swiss coach Laurent Meuwlyn with. One option is that the season was here.

“My own opinion is that it is perhaps better to leave this season behind and focus on the future. Let’s see what can be done and come up with.”

Last year, Lehikoinen missed the Sweden match due to the Diamond League competition. The athlete contract of the sports association obliges the eligible athlete to participate in the national match if he is healthy.

“There are clear things with the union, but health comes first. If you have an injury, you can’t cross the leg. In the same way, if you don’t walk on the track, it’s a disability,” Lehikoinen said.