Olympics | The president of Ukraine invited the Olympic boss to visit the frontline city

Volodymyr Zelenskyi justified his invitation as follows: “So that he can see for himself that neutrality does not exist”

Kiev

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi invited the German president of the International Olympic Committee IOC on Friday by Thomas Bach for a visit to the front line city of the war Bahmut.

The IOC stunned on Wednesday when it announced that it was looking for a “way” for Russian athletes to enter next year’s Paris Olympics as “neutral” athletes.

“I invite Mr. Bach to Bahmut so that he can see for himself that neutrality does not exist. It is clear that any neutral flag of Russian athletes is stained with blood,” Zelenskyi said.

“I spoke with him (Bach) more than once and I never heard how he would protect sports from war propaganda if he would return Russian athletes to international competitions. We will do everything we can to protect sports from the political or any other influence of a terrorist state, which is an inevitable consequence of allowing Russian athletes to compete.”

In recent months, Russian forces have been trying to take control of Bahmut, located in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has described the fighting in the region as some of the bloodiest during the Russian invasion that began last February.