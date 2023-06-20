Olympics | The police raided the headquarters of the Paris Olympics, accompanied by investigators specializing in corruption

The reason for the raid is not yet clear.

Police has raided the headquarters of the Paris Summer Olympics on Tuesday, reports news agency AFP. The Olympics will be held in 2024.

According to AFP, the reason for the raid is not yet clear. The source told the news agency that the police searched both the headquarters of the organizing committee and the offices of Solideo, which is in charge of the Olympic construction sites.

The Olympic Organizing Committee said it was “cooperating with the investigators to complete their investigation”.

In addition to the police, the investigation was carried out by investigators specializing in corruption and financial crimes.

It is the first time that a similar raid has been made on the organizing committee of the Olympic Games.

in France there have been scandals within the year in several sports, such as football, rugby, gymnastics and tennis.

In May, the president of the French Olympic Committee Brigitte Henriques resigned from his post. With the resignation, the International Olympic Committee demanded “everyone to bear the responsibility that the internal disputes of the previous months in the French Olympic Committee come to an end”.

At the beginning of the year, also the president of the French Football Association Noël Le Graët resigned due to harassment allegations and the Rugby Union Bernard Laporte quit his post when he was convicted of corruption. Laporte is a former French sports minister.