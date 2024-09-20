Friday, September 20, 2024
Olympics | The pistol shooter who made social media crazy at the Paris Olympics got his first TV role

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2024
in World Europe
Olympics | The pistol shooter who made social media crazy at the Paris Olympics got his first TV role
The Olympic shooter was disguised as an actor.

of Paris the South Korean pistol shooter who delighted Olympic spectators Kim Ye-ji is starting a new territorial conquest in the television entertainment business. Asia Lab, an influential entertainment company in Seoul, announced on Friday that it has cast Kim as an assassin in its new series called Crush.

The acting role is the first of the 32-year-old Kim’s career.

Kim won silver in the women’s 10-meter air pistol at the Olympics and became a kind of internet phenomenon with her appearance. Kim competed in the Olympics wearing a baseball cap and special shooting glasses, and the shooter’s cool personality aroused admiration on social media.

“He should star in some action movie. No need to act”, billionaire businessman Elon Musk wrote in his X service during the Games.

In August, Kim signed a contract with a South Korean talent agency. Since then, he has been involved in, for example, filming for the fashion house Louis Vuitton.

