Olympics | The Paris Olympics will start with an extraordinary opening ceremony – that’s how tough the security measures are

Olympics|France will host the Olympics and the Seine River opening ceremony under tight security measures.

of Paris the summer olympics officially start on friday. The opening ceremony of the Games starts in the center of Paris on the Seine river at 20:30 Finnish time.

The opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics has never been held outside the Olympic Stadium before. The opening area is more than six kilometers long, and more than 300,000 spectators are expected along the river. The main stage of the opening ceremony is the Trocadero park, next to which rises the Eiffel Tower.

The last two Olympics in Tokyo and Beijing were organized during the corona pandemic, but in Paris the corona bubble has turned into a security bubble. According to the AFP news agency, around 45,000 police, 10,000 soldiers and 20,000 security personnel are involved in organizing the opening ceremony alone.

Access to the opening area has required a separate access permit since last Thursday. On the opening night, there is a no-fly zone over Paris with a diameter of 150 kilometers. The security forces monitor the progress of the opening ceremony from the air and from the roofs of buildings, among other things. Cameras that utilize artificial intelligence peer unflinchingly at crowds. The new surveillance technology has also caused a lot of concern.

“This opening ceremony is the most unusual thing a country can do. It is a huge challenge in the current context of geopolitics and terrorism, as you know,” the French interior minister by Gerald Darman said in an interview with the BFM channel.

Instead of the traditional opening march, the teams sail in front of the audience on boat rides. Each team has two flag bearers at the opening ceremony. Shotgun shooters from the Finnish team received the honor Eetu Kallioinen and sailor Sinem Kurtbaywho both belong to the team’s brightest medal hopes.

Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and a French singer Aya Nakamura.

Finland participates in the Paris Games with a team of 57 athletes, which is the third largest in the summer games of the 21st century. There were 70 Finnish athletes in Sydney in 2000 and 58 eight years later in Beijing. Finns will be seen at the Paris Games in 14 different sports.

16 years have already passed since Finland’s last gold medal at the Summer Olympics, when Fairy tale Mäkelä-Nummela aimed for trap number one in Beijing. Swimmer Matti Mattsson and a boxer Mira Potkonen took Olympic bronze at the previous Tokyo Summer Games 2021.

Archer Antti Tekoniemi was responsible for the Finnish team’s first sports performance already on Thursday. During the opening weekend of the Games, cyclists, among others, start their Olympic careers Anniina Ahtosalojudoka Luukas Saha and rifleman Aleksi Leppä. The sailing of the Games will also start on Sunday in Marseille in the south of France.

The expected competitive events in athletics will start next Thursday. The Paris Olympics will end on August 11.