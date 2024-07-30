Olympics | The parents bought the wrong tickets – had to watch their son’s medal performance outside the venue

Olympics|The Swedish Olympic medalist burst into tears when he saw his parents after the final.

21 year old by Victor Lindgren a silver medal hung around his neck after the 10-meter air rifle final. The Swede’s parents had bought entrance tickets to the Olympics and flown to Paris, reported the news Sportbladet.

Mum Ulrika and father Jan however, had to watch the biggest moment of their son’s career from outside the competition arena.

The parents had bought the wrong tickets.

They ended up watching Victor’s race on the big screen outside the arena. Instead of an air rifle, their tickets would have allowed them to watch trap shooting.

Despite the flag failure, the parents were happy and proud of their son’s achievement, and could not believe that the dream had come true.

“This is not only a big deal for Victor, but also for all of Sweden and shooting sports,” said Ulrika.

The meeting between the Olympic medalist and his parents outside the venue was emotional. The boy burst into tears when he was allowed to hug his parents.

“They have always been there for me,” Victor Lindgren said.