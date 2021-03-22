Olympics The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed that they would also prevent volunteers from abroad from entering the Games

The entry ban is likely to also apply to the families of athletes.

Tokyo the organizers of the olympics confirmed on monday that volunteers from abroad will also be blocked from entering japan, told the news agency Reuters.

The ban is likely to also apply to the families of athletes, the CEO of the race organization Toshiro Muto told Reuters, according to a news conference.

Muto said the decision was unfortunate, but he said the organizers wanted to resolve the matter in good time because of people waiting for the decision abroad.

The announcement came as no surprise after the organizers, the authorities and the management of the International Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee decided on Saturday to block foreign spectators from entering the Games.

“Based on this, we have decided that we cannot allow volunteers from abroad to come to the Games in Japan,” Muto said.

To the Olympics more than 110,000 volunteers were participating. Volunteers with certain special skills and competencies will also be able to compete abroad, Muto confirmed.

It is not known how many exemptions are granted to such volunteers. Japan’s Kyodo News has previously reported the number to be around 500.

Most Japanese accept Asahi Shimbu, according to a poll blocking the entry of foreign viewers. Only about one in four respondents is in favor of organizing the Games.