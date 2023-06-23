Friday, June 23, 2023
Olympics | The organizers announced: this is how the Olympic flame traveled to Paris

June 23, 2023
Olympics | The organizers announced: this is how the Olympic flame traveled to Paris

The Paris Olympic flame will be lit on April 16.

of Paris the organizers of the Olympic Games released information about the lighting of the Olympic flame in Paris. According to the news agency AFP, the flame will be lit in Greece on April 16, from where it will leave by boat towards France on April 27.

The Olympic flame travels through 400 cities before the opening of the Olympic Games on July 26.

The closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics will take place on August 11, so the Olympic flame will burn for a total of almost four months.

