Olympics | The opening program number was accused of blasphemy – now Bishop Teemu Laajasalo comments

Olympics|The bishop of the Helsinki diocese took a stand on whether the opening performance mocked God.

From one The opening program of the Olympic Games caused a stir.

Some of the viewers interpreted that the show would have been impersonated Leonardo da Vinci legendary painting, Last Supper. The fact that drag performers and a DJ, among other things, took part in the show caused a stir Barbara Butchwho, according to Yle’s commentators, is known as an advocate for the rights of sexual minorities.

Now the bishop of the Helsinki diocese has taken a stand on the discussion Teemu Laajasalowho thinks that the program number of the opening ceremony did not mock God.

“When it is not completely clear the intention of the mockery, then perhaps it is not worth building one either,” writes Laajasalo in the message service in X.

Laajasalo says that he enjoyed the opening, and he hadn’t noticed the scene that caused the commotion. Laajasalo watched the show again on tape.

He says that he noticed many differences between Da Vinci’s painting and the presentation at the opening.

“If you want to mock, you can do it in such a way that there is no ambiguity about intentions or influences.”

“I recommend to all those who are very excited about the topic to shut down the machines, enjoy the performances of the Olympians and definitely visit our diocese’s wonderful Pyhä Lauri Church in Vantaa, whose altarpiece has a copy of the very real Last Supper,” Laajasalo writes in his update.

You can see a picture of the opening performance below or here.