Olympics | The opening of the Olympics was full of references to French culture – here they are explained

of Paris the opening of the Olympic Games on Friday went down in history as a cornucopia of French culture and history. There were so many references to books, songs and paintings that it would have been difficult to notice them all, even if you had been sitting in front of the television for the entire spectacle.

Some have been collected in this article of Thomas Jolly of the most important cultural references of the planned opening.

Opening ceremony one of the most memorable characters was the masked torchbearer who nimbly breezed along the rooftops of Paris. The character has been seen as a clear reference to the French game company Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed to an action-adventure game that Unity-titled part takes place in Paris.

In addition to Assassin’s Creed, the torch bearer also resembles many other well-known French characters, such as the Phantom of the Opera and the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin.

Many people have also come to mind the Iron Mask, an unknown prisoner who hung out in the Bastille fortress at the turn of the 17th and 18th centuries and who has since been seen in films and television series.

The organizers of the Paris Olympic Games have not revealed the identity of the torch bearer, but the character seems to have been played by several people. A parkour professional has been considered one of the torchbearers Clément Dumais.

At the opening ceremony references to French cabaret culture were also seen. Vocalist Lady Gaga performed the French cabaret icon Zizi Jeanmaire made famous by the song Mon truc en plumes. While Jeanmaire wore Yves Saint Laurent in her iconic 1961 show, Lady Gaga wore Dior.

The performances of both essentially included the Pink Bird Feathers.

Zizi Jeanmaire

After that, 80 dancers from the Parisian Moulin Rouge cabaret were seen performing the famous can-can dance. The form of cabaret dance, once considered very sinful, was born in Paris in the early 1800s.

Opening ceremony at the beginning we saw at least two references to the French author Victor Hugo to works. The first of these was a figure squatting on the top of Notre Dame Cathedral, which was a reference to Quasimodo, the bell ringer of Notre Dame. In 2019, hundreds of dancers twirled on the scaffolding of the fire-damaged cathedral, on the Pont Notre Dame bridge and on the roofs of nearby buildings.

In total, up to 500 dancers performed at the opening ceremony.

Another Hugo reference came to the fore when the torchbearer threaded through what was performed on the theater stage Les Miserables -a scene from the musical. The musical is based on Hugo’s novel Wretches (1862), set during the French Revolution.

At the end of the scene, the Actors lined up with the tricolor in a formation that was a replica by Eugène Delacroix from classical painting Freedom leads the people (1830).

Eugène Delacroix: Liberty Leads the Nation (1830).

In the mood of the revolution, we also saw the last queen of France, who appeared with her head literally in her armpit Marie Antoinettefor which the singers dressed up started the revolution song Ça ira.

The opera singer continued the song Marina Viottiwho performed on a boat familiar from the coat of arms of Paris, accompanied by the Gojira heavy band.

Headless figures depicting 18th-century queen Marie Antoinette appeared along the Seine outside the Conciergerie, where the queen was imprisoned during the French Revolution. Opera singer Marina Viotti sang about the coat of arms of Paris in a familiar boat.

One oši, which has sparked discussion since the opening, showed a love story between three people.

The scene begins in the National Library, where three colorfully dressed figures are reading French classics of passion and exchanging glances. From the library we move with joy and excitement to the street, to the spiral staircase and finally to the apartment.

The part has been interpreted as referring to the director François Truffaut to the movie Jules and Jim (1962), where two young men fall in love with the same woman. Similarities have also been seen of Henri Sauguet to the opera Les caprices de Marianne (1954).

When the torchbearer passed through the world-famous Louvre art museum in Paris, several classic French works of art were seen Medusa’s plate (1819) Venus of Milo – for the sculpture.

At the same time, reference was also made to the theft that happened in 1911, where Leonardo da Vinci world famous Mona Lisa was taken from the Louvre. During the opening ceremony, the painting had been taken away Despicable Me -the familiar yellow minions who speak their own language from the movies.

Minions were also seen at the opening of the Paris Olympics, as the popular characters were created in the French Illumination film studio.

In addition to minions, several references to French films were also seen, the earliest of which was invented by the cinematographer Lumière’s the brothers’ silent documentary The train arrives at the station (1895).

Opening ceremony the biggest uproar came from the part that featured, among other things, drag artists and a transgender model. Multi interpreted scene tearing apart Leonardo da Vinci for the painting Last Supperbut art director Thomas Jolly is denied thing.

Jolly has said that the scene depicts a pagan festival connected to the gods of Mount Olympos, centered on Dionysus, the god of wine. According to Jolly, Dionysus represents Frenchness through wine, but is also the father of Séquana, the goddess of the Seine.