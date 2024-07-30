Olympics | The opening of the Olympics caused a huge uproar – the artistic director responds to the claims

Olympics|Thomas Jolly wanted to communicate with the program number about the French free society.

The Olympics artistic director of the opening Thomas Jolly says Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting The Last Supper was not his inspiration for the opening of the Olympics.

Reported about it Today online magazinewhich cites Jolly’s appearance on French TV on the BFM TV channel.

The program number received heavy criticism and accusations of blasphemy. Jolly also denies his intention to mock or shock. He says the work referred to the French free society and human rights.

“We are lucky to live in a free country. I didn’t have any particular message I wanted to convey. France is a republic, we have the right to love who we want, we have the right not to worship anyone. We have a lot of rights in France and this is what I wanted to convey,” said Jolly.

In the work we saw a scene where a group of people, some of them drag queens, had gathered around DJ Barbara Butch. Butch is known as an advocate for the rights of sexual minorities.

Reuters news agency says that, for example, the French Catholic Church said the show mocked Christianity. Statements were also heard from several politicians, in which the presentation was considered offensive.

At the end of the show, the Greek god Dionysus appeared in front of the other people on a plate.

“He’s in it because he’s the god of celebration in Greek mythology. The idea was to organize a pagan festival that was associated with the Olympian gods. I don’t find any desire to mock or despise anyone,” said Jolly.

The uproar got so big that the organizers apologized for the program number.

“We believe that we succeeded in our goal. If someone was injured by the show, we are really sorry”, the person in charge of the announcement of the games Anne Dechamps comment.

