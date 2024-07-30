Olympics|The Olympic pool is against the current rules of the International Swimming Federation. It affects the performance of swimmers.

The Olympics not a single world record has been broken in swimming yet.

Athletes’ competition condition is not necessarily the reason for the lack of top times. A pool that is shallower than usual can affect the speed of swimmers, news reports The Wall Street Journal.

The swimmers’ movements cause small waves in the pool, which “bounce” back from the walls and bottom of the pool. The shallower the pool, the stronger the waves bounce back.

The swimming pools of previous Olympics have been three meters deep. In the La Défense Arena pool in Paris, the water level only rises to 2.2 meters.

of Paris the pool was in compliance with the rules when France was awarded the Olympics in 2017. The situation has since changed.

In January 2023, the International Swimming Federation set a new minimum depth of 2.5 meters. So there will be no honors competitions in the future in the same Olympic pool.