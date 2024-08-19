Olympics | The Olympic legend died in his apartment – found by the police days later

Olympics|Venezuelan cycling icon Daniela Larreal Chirinos died at the age of 50.

Venezuela a track cyclist who has represented in no less than five Olympic Games Daniela Larreal Chirinos has died. It tells about it, among other things Expressen.

Police found Chirinos, 50, found in his Las Vegas apartment on Friday, August 16, according to the paper. Chirinos’ colleagues had contacted the police when he had not come to work.

According to police, Chirinos had choked on food. Chirinos was dead for five days before he was found.

The Venezuelan Olympic Committee announced its participation on the messaging service X on Friday.

“In his wonderful career in track cycling, he represented us in five Olympics. He achieved four Olympic diplomas and victories that always filled us with pride,” the Venezuelan Olympic Committee wrote on the messaging service X.

Chirinos is the only Venezuelan to have participated in five Olympic Games (in 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2012). Olympic diplomas are awarded to the athletes who have made it to eight.