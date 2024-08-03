Olympics | The Olympic judge received the starting passes – immortalized in a picture with the athlete

Olympics|Ben Lowe behaved inappropriately in Tahiti.

Surfing i.e. Tahiti, which serves as a surfing competition venue for the five-ring competition, has an Olympic buzz just like the actual competition host Paris.

The International Surfing Association ISA announced that it has suspended the Australian judge, whose embarrassing photo with his countryman is spreading. The judge was photographed “socially interacting” with an Australian athlete and coach.

“It is inappropriate for a judge to interact in this way with an athlete and his team,” ISA states.

Lajiliitto did not identify the individuals, but the British magazine did The Guardian says that the judge was immortalized in the photo Ben Lowea surfer Ethan Ewing and coach Bede Durbidge.

Picture was published on Thursday on Instagram, accompanied by the text “These three Straddie boys do their thing at the Olympics,” the Guardian reports.

The caption refers to the home of the trio. Lowe, Ewing and Durbidge are from North Stradbroke Island, Queensland.

“The ISA Executive Committee has decided to remove the judge from the competition’s judging panel for the remainder of the competition in order to protect integrity and ethical rules,” says ISA.

“The decision is not related to the performance of the judge in question at the Olympics.”

The judging panel consists of five international judges. The work of the panel is supervised by one chief judge. Lowe is an experienced judge who was already involved in the Tokyo Olympics.

Ethan Ewing performed in Tahiti in the quarterfinals of Olympic surfing.

FATHER says that he had a discussion with all the judges and teams and reminded them of their responsibilities regarding proper behavior.

Ewing, 25, was eliminated from Olympic surfing in the quarterfinals on Friday morning Finnish time. He lost to his compatriot To Jack Robinson with a score of 13.00–15.33.

According to the Guardian, Lowe has received criticism from Brazil, where he is accused of unfair treatment of the three-time world champion Gabriel Medina towards.

“This is a good thing for us,” the surfing media comments anonymously about the Brazilian background crowd For Stab Mag.

The Guardian reminds that judging is very subjective and says that criticism of judges is often unfounded.