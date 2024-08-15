Olympics | The Olympic flop was the target of fierce accusations – a Finnish expert rants: “The sport is not understood”

Olympics|Rachael Gunn has been heavily criticized since the Olympics.

Australia Breaker who represented at the Paris Olympics Rachael Gunn became a phenomenon after his competition performance, which was considered a complete flop.

Gunn, who works as a university lecturer, lost all three of his Group B matches. To top it all off, the Australian, who goes by the name Raygun, was completely without points at the Olympics.

Gunn’s actions in the competition aroused wonder. His eccentric movements have been watched with amusement after the Olympics on social media.

Gunn’s performance reminded the viewers of, for example, kangaroo jumping and T-rex. His wandering around the country has also been laughed at.

The Australian has also been the target of nasty comments. The show has been titled, for example, as unfortunate and embarrassing.

Finland Breikkiliito’s board chairman Aleksi Kyllönen says that he himself came across clips of Gunn’s competition performance on social media. He is disappointed that the attention received by breaking in Paris has been mainly negative due to Gunn’s case.

“It’s a real shame that this case has been brought to the fore in various media and social media. It’s unfortunate that everyone seems to focus on the performance of only one person, while breaking is the first time at the Olympics.”

Gunn has said that all the moves he did in the Olympics were his own inventions.

It is essential for those watching breaking to understand that the sport is based above all on self-expression. There is no real right or wrong way to brake.

“This avalanche of criticism is probably about the fact that braking is a completely new and at the same time interesting sport for many viewers. However, based on one race, it is difficult to get to grips with all the details of the sport.”

Kyllönen points out that a lot of video clips made of Gunn’s performance have been edited. The videos do not give a realistic picture of the performances, because they are compiled only from short clips containing individual movements.

“ “However, in the endgame, this is probably just about the fact that some people think that Gunn’s performance simply doesn’t match their own preferences or understanding of what breaking is.”

To Gunn has been treated with fury in his home country as well.

More than 28,000 Australians have signed petitiondemanding an apology from Gunn for his performance.

Also from the leader of the country’s Olympic team From Anna Meares taking responsibility is required.

The petition alleges that the brakeman manipulated the Olympic team selection process in order to qualify for the Games. The fact that Gunn has taken a place at the Olympics from dancers younger and more skilled than himself caused the loss.

Rachael Gunn and Jeff Dunne, who represented Australia in breaking, photographed in Sydney last February.

The signatories demand that the selection of the Australian Olympic team be made in the future more transparently than before.

Gunn did not travel with the rest of the team back to Australia after the Games but stayed in Europe.

Kyllönen does not understand the arguments of the Australians’ petition. According to him, the Olympic breaking qualification system has been clear and Gunn’s selection as a competitor was fair.

Gunn made his way to Australia’s Olympic representative by winning the Oceania continent’s qualifying tournament. A total of five qualifiers were organized, each in a different continent.

Kyllönen believes that the reason behind the claims is Australians’ frustration with Gunn’s performance.

“I don’t think anyone can argue that Gunn’s place was not justified. He has won those qualifiers honestly.”

"I don't think anyone can argue that Gunn's place was not justified. He has won those qualifiers honestly."