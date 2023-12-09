Olympics | The Olympic decision is considered humiliating in Russia: “A completely formal change”

This is how Russia reacted when the Olympic door was opened.

in Russia The news that the country’s athletes will be allowed to participate in the Paris Olympics next summer with certain restrictions has been received with mixed reactions on Friday.

Certain athletes in some sports are allowed to compete under a neutral flag.

Sport-Express columnist Dimitri Kuznetsov considers the International Olympic Committee’s shocking decision by the IOC to be an “interim victory”. According to him, the winners were Russian athletes and common sense.

“For the first time since February 2022, the world’s largest sports organization is sending a clear message that Russia is no longer discriminated against and has not been shut out of the sports world,” Kuznetsov writes.

In February 2022, Russia started a brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, after which the country was excluded from all international activities.

However, not everyone seems to be celebrating the decision. Champions ponders whether the Russians should even participate in the games, where maybe only a couple of dozen of them get in, and they are not even allowed to use their national emblems or hear their national anthem.

Championat finds the situation humiliating. The site also asked its readers about it.

At 10 pm on Friday evening, 3,700 people had answered the question: “The KOK will let the Russians into the Olympics without a flag and national anthem. Is it even worth going to Paris under those conditions?”

About 70 percent of the people had answered: – No. Performing without a ticket is too humiliating.

Championatin interviewed by the top sports commentator Dimitri Guberniev in my opinion, the IOC’s decision did not change anything.

“The majority of our country’s athletes still do not make it to the Games. We are no closer to the big Olympic family, but it is a completely formal change. The IOC’s decision means nothing at all,” Guberniev commented.