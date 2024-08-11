Olympics|The chairman of the Olympic Committee, Jan Vapaavuori, admitted that the Olympic Games without medals did not surprise: “Why doesn’t our system produce more potential medal candidates?”

Paris

In Finnish elite sport faces a serious period of introspection when autumn arrives.

Finland was left without a Summer Olympic medal for the first time since 1908. In the Olympic Games that ended in Paris, Finland was represented by 57 athletes, whose goal was two medals and nine points.

“The essential question is, why doesn’t our system produce more potential medal candidates? Foxes like a little squirrel. Paris was a low that has not been seen,” the president of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori said the Finnish team management at the summary meeting.

The place for a deeper analysis is later, when the Huippu sports unit presents its competition report to the board of the Olympic Committee.

According to Vapaavuori, there may be big changes in the permit, also at the personal level.

“You have to understand that things won’t change if we do things the same way. A bigger change is needed, which the coming weeks will show.”

Vapaavuori says he will be available when the chairman of the Olympic Committee is elected in November for the next Olympics, i.e. for the next four years.

“It’s likely, it’s a fascinating and challenging task.”

Free mountain agreed with the publicly available analyses, that Finland’s lack of medals did not come as a surprise.

“It has been a matter of time. We’ve been pretty close before that there won’t be a medal.”

Three years ago in Tokyo, Finland got two bronze medals, and in Rio 2016, one bronze medal.

In Tokyo, the Finnish team did better overall than in Paris, where 45 percent of the team underperformed.

The team was calculated to have 14 athletes with potential opportunities for medals.

Of these fourteen, four were in the points in their category: Wilma Murto sixth in pole vault, sailors Sinem Kurtbay and Central axis seventh in the Nacra 17 class, as well as moukari women Silja Kosonen (5.) and Krista Tervo (6.).

The other top scorers, i.e. eight, were Pihla Kaivo-oja in boxing (5th), Heili Sirviö in skateboarding (5th), Lassi Etelätalo ace of spears (8th), Arvi Savolainen in wrestling (8th) and dressage team (8th)

The breaststroker who defended the bronze medal Matti Mattsson got sick with corona in the middle of the games and missed the heats. EC medalist in javelin Oliver Helander came ninth.

“Explanations do not help. Top sport is raw and honest. Didn’t the international level become clear to everyone? In Paris, we saw some really tough performances,” the head of the Olympic Committee’s elite sports unit Matti Heikkinen quoth.

“Now we have to have a raw discussion about whether there is a need for top sports in Finland. If you want success, you have to invest in it.”

How do you assess the continuation of your own work as a top sports director?

“This task is on loan, we’re halfway there. The conditions for the coaches’ work must be examined. This team also had a lot of coaches who do something else for a living.”

Jan Vapaavuori is likely to apply for another term as chairman of the Olympic Committee.

Vapaavuori according to him, things will not improve by establishing new working groups or committees.

“It doesn’t happen by forcing, but by encouraging. There is always an opportunity to move forward from the bottom quotation. The situation is schizophrenic. We want success, but we don’t want support.”

He is still calling for securing the financing of elite sports with both state and private funds.

“It’s a matter of defining how much the state wants to support, but the individual side supports sports here clearly less than, for example, in other Nordic countries. Let’s hope that after this, the corporate world will want to do meaningful things in sports as well”, Vapaavuori appealed to the top sports support of the business world.

Olympic success is often compared to other Nordic countries. Of these, Sweden received 11 medals, Denmark 9 and Norway 8. Estonia also missed a medal, while Ukraine, which was at war, received 12 medals.

Finnish top sports started to be renewed with great enthusiasm 15 years ago, when the Huippu-eruhitu transformation group, Humu, was founded.

Humu’s work opened up to see the content and level of requirements of elite sports, but otherwise, Vapaavuori thinks that its work was a failure.

“It was known that Humu’s work takes time and it was given time. It is realism to admit that that work failed. The harsh truth is that we need to be able to invest in world-class expertise.”