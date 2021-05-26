Olympics The Olympic Committee elected Ari-Pekka Liukkonen and Elias Kuosmanen to Tokyo

Mika Lehtimäki, the top sports director of the Finnish Olympic Committee, estimates that Finland will send a team of about 50 athletes to Tokyo.

Finland the olympic committee on Wednesday announced four new athlete selections for the tokyo summer olympics.

The Finnish Olympic team now has 18 athletes. As new athletes, 50 meters were chosen for the team the new European freestyle champion Ari-Pekka Liukkonen, wrestlers Elias Kuosmanen and Arvi Savolainen as well as a walker Aleksi Ojala.

Kuosmanen competes in the Greco-Roman wrestler series of 130 kilos and Savolainen in the Greco-Roman wrestler series of 97 kilos.

Kuosmanen previously wrestled in the 97-kilo series, but switched to the top of the series in the middle of the Olympic qualifiers, when Arvi Savolainen was the strongest in the Finnish Olympic place.

Kuosmanen grabbed the Olympic place in a new series at the beginning of May in a qualifying tournament held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

“It was a great feeling when the venue was confirmed. Now, however, the feeling has already been left behind and the focus is steady towards the future. My goal has always been clear: to succeed at the Olympics, ”says Kuosmanen in a press release from the Olympic Committee.

Aleksi Ojala participates in a 50-kilometer walk.

Top sports director of the Finnish Olympic Committee Mika Lehtimäki estimates that Finland will send a team of about 50 athletes to the Games in Tokyo.

“Currently, we have 23 eligible athletes and we are still aiming for a team of about 50 athletes in Tokyo. The Olympic qualifiers and show competitions are now at their fiercest, and the team will get its final shape by the beginning of July, ”Lehtimäki calculates.

The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to be held as early as last summer, but the corona epidemic postponed the Games by a year. The Games start on July 23rd.

Tokyo selection by the Olympic Committee by 26 May:

Lotta Henttala (road cycling), Ida Hulkko (swimming), Ella Junnila (high jump), Akseli Keskinen (sailing), Elias Kuosmanen (wrestling), Sinem Kurtbay (sailing), Ari-Pekka Liukkonen (swimming), Matti Mattsson (swimming), Satu Mäkelä-Nummela (shooting sports), Aleksi Ojala (competitive walking), Veli-Matti Partanen (competitive walking), Kristian Pulli (long jump), Tuuli Petäjä-Siren (windsurfing), Topi Raitanen (obstacle course), Henri Ruoste (school riding) (wrestling), Kaarle Tapper (sailing), Tuula Tenkanen (sailing)