Olympics | The Olympic champion was forced out of the Games – the Finnish athlete commented on the now shocking video: “Old-fashioned”

Olympics|The Palace of Versailles offers a magnificent venue for the Olympic Games. Equestrian events have started with a tinge of excitement.

Paris

of Paris the olympics are bursting with more and more fun places to perform. Historical buildings and sights have been included as an integral part of the Games.

However, perhaps its most beautiful setting is offered by the Palace of Versailles, where riders can show off their skills.

The Tampere Equestrian Club was also able to make its Olympic debut there Sanna Siltakorpiwho performed in front of a large crowd during the dressage portion of the event on Saturday.

“Even though we’re at the Olympics and it’s a really great setting, I’ve experienced enough that when there’s a competition, I stick to the basic routines. Even in that net, I never once thought that now I’m going to the Olympic track,” said Siltakorpi.

It was some distance from the competition venue to the Palace of Versailles itself, which, however, sounded magnificent in the background.

“After all, this is a great place, but you don’t think about where it is.”

At issue was not only Siltakorven’s Olympic debut but also the Bofey Click horse’s first experience in such big arenas. The horse was excited about the stage, maybe even too excited.

“I would have liked to have stayed a little more calm. If I had gotten a little better at it, the performance would have been even better. However, I was able to do the things I had thought of, but the quality suffered a bit.”

Siltakorpi hopes for similar enthusiasm from Bofey Click when the race continues with the field test on Sunday. After that, there is show jumping on Monday.

Sanna Siltakorpi says that she was able to keep her focus on the essentials, and didn’t get distracted looking at the beautiful scenery of Versailles.

Siltakorpi received 35.40 fault points in the dressage test and another Finnish rider Veera Manninen with his horse Sir Greg 36.80. They were not among the 30.

“Road test is our main sport. That’s what we do this for. I’m looking forward to getting there,” said Siltakorpi.

It’s been raining in Paris for two days, but it should subside overnight. According to Siltakorvin, the track can have slippery parts, but “it shouldn’t be a disaster”.

Equestrian events have started in Paris, tinged with excitement. Britain’s medal hope Charlotte Dujardin withdrew from the Olympics just before the Games.

The three-time Olympic champion had spread video, with which he whips his horse in the legs during training some years ago. In the press release, Dujardin admitted his mistake and said he was ashamed. Dujardin withdrew from the Olympics when his actions were investigated and he was facing a temporary ban.

Over told the Frankfurter Allgemeine, referring to the news that the show jumper representing Austria Max Kühner in turn, is accused of violating the German Animal Welfare Act and that he will face trial after the Olympics. According to Yle, the top rider is accused of training his horse using a prohibited method.

Sanna Siltakorpi says that she has not yet had time to properly familiarize herself with the Dujardin case.

“But the sport is moving forward. That’s old-fashioned horse training. Training methods are changing and we have learned to read the horse better.”

Siltakorpi is also the coach of the Finnish national equestrian team. He says it is important that cases come to light. Horse riding was also popular at the previous Olympics in Tokyo. At that time, a German competitor Annika Schleu beat his horse with a whip after it refused to jump over a hurdle in the riding part of the pentathlon.

“I believe that all of us horse people want to take care of horses in the best possible way. The training methods must be such that you get the horse’s trust.”