Olympics | The Olympic boss of the Ukrainian loan gave a piece about Russia in Paris – the star athlete burst into tears

Olympics|The leader of the Ukrainian Olympic team uttered a heavy text about Russia.

Paris

Ukrainian the Olympic team held its first official press conference in Paris on Friday afternoon. The crew of reporters gave the team members a round of applause as they walked to their seats behind Mickey.

The event began with the head of the Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the former Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Vadym Huttsaitin with a heavy speech. He began by thanking all Ukrainians who are fighting in the war against Russia.

“Every day we lose people who defend our country. Civilians are bombed, children are killed. Despite all this, 150 of our athletes will represent our country at these Olympics,” said Huttsait.

“I want to thank them all. Athletes prepare in the midst of anti-aircraft alarms and bombings. Our sports venues are also constantly being destroyed,” he continued.

Huttsait spoke for a long time. When asked about Russian athletes, the ex-minister’s tone became even more serious. He firmly stated that “Russian athletes do not even exist” for the members of the Ukrainian team. 15 Russian athletes with neutral status will compete in the Olympic Games in Paris.

“We don’t even look at them. We don’t talk to them,” the Ukrainian sports boss said.

Later, he let it be understood that Ukrainian athletes are not going to shake hands with Russian athletes at the competition events.

“Russia should have no business with the Olympics as long as they kill our citizens and destroy our buildings,” Huttsait said.

Hut site after the opening speech, the occasion became touching when the speech was passed to the 38-year-old rower For Anastasija Kozhenkova. He said that he prepared for the Olympics largely abroad, but also spent time in Ukraine during the winter.

“It was hard to see our country under bombardment and to know that my own child is there,” Kozhenkova said.

Anastasija Kozhenkova (left) competes in Paris in mixed moods.

After this she started crying.

Kozhenkova’s 11-year-old son is also in Ukraine during the Olympics. Kozhenkova previously told Champion in the interview, that after the start of the war, the child accompanied him abroad on training and competition trips. But the boy wanted to go home.

“I want my child to have some kind of childhood”, education and future.

Kozhenkova is the Olympic champion from 2012.