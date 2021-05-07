Olympics The oldest man in the world withdrew from the torch relay of the Olympics

118-year-old Tanaka was supposed to attend a torchlight next Tuesday.

World oldest man, Japanese Kane Tanaka withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics torch relay due to fear of the coronavirus. Tanakan, 118, was to take part in his wheelchair with the Olympic flame next Tuesday as a torchlight passes through his hometown of Fukuoka.

Tanaka’s relatives confirmed to the news agency AFP that the age-old would not participate in the torch relay.

The coronavirus situation in Japan is complicated and there is no guarantee of success for the Olympics. Following an increase in the number of infections, the country’s government resumed emergency measures on Friday, which were due to end on 11 May. Prime minister Yoshihide Suga said they will continue until the end of May.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are scheduled for July 23-8. August. The competitions were originally supposed to be held last year.