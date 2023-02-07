Olympics | The Nordic countries support the exclusion of Russia and Belarus from sports

The Olympic Committees of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland confirmed their position in a joint statement.

Nordic the Olympic Committees want to continue to block Russia and Belarus from international sports activities as long as the war in Ukraine continues. The International Olympic Committee Kok has said that it will find out the conditions for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes, but its intentions have aroused strong opposition, especially in the Nordic countries, the Baltic countries and Eastern Europe.

The Olympic Committees of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland confirmed their position in the joint in his statement on Tuesday.

“We firmly stand by our position that athletes from Russia and Belarus should not be accepted for international sports activities,” the leading Nordic sports organizations announced in their statement.

Kok recommended a blockade of Russia and Belarus after the attack launched by Russia. Most of the international sports federations of different sports have followed the recommendation.

In January, Kok’s government announced that it would find out under what conditions the blockade could be lifted. The idea is that Russians and Belarusians would return to competitions as “neutral athletes” without national emblems.

Kok’s planning raised the idea of ​​a boycott of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, at least in Estonia and Poland.

Nordic the Olympic Committees emphasize in their statement that there has been no turning point in the war in Ukraine, based on which the blockade of Russia or Belarus could be lifted.

“Our position is that now is not the right time to plan for the return of Russians or Belarusians,” the Olympic Committees announced.

“The Nordic Olympic and Paralympic committees cooperate and closely monitor the development of the situation with the relevant stakeholders.”

In addition to the five Nordic Olympic and Paralympic committees, the statement was also signed by the largest sports organizations in Greenland, the Faroe Islands and Åland.