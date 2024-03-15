Olympics | The mayor of Paris repeated his harsh words about Russian athletes

Anne Hidalgo does not want Russians or Belarusians at the Olympics.

15.3. 20:01

of Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo opposes the participation of Russian athletes in the Paris Olympics and the opening of the games, the news agency Reuters reports.

In an interview with Reuters, Hidalgo says that it is better that the Russians and Belarusians do not come to the Olympics.

“We cannot act as if the Russian attack did not exist,” he reasons.

“I believe [Vladimir] Putin's of being a dictator who threatens all of Europe. He is waging war against Ukraine, denying them the right to exist.”

According to Hidalgo, the participation of Russian athletes competing under a neutral flag would also be a tough piece to crack, knowing their propaganda value.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has ruled that Russian and Belarusian athletes who qualify for the Games and meet the eligibility requirements can compete in Paris with the status of a neutral athlete.

The IOC policy only applies to individual athletes, not teams.

of Paris the opening ceremony of the Olympics will be held on July 26. The IOC has not yet announced whether Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to participate in the opening ceremony.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) ruled earlier this month that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to participate in the opening of the Paralympics on August 28.

“The decision of the Paralympic movement seemed very fair to me. Now the IOC has to make its own decision”, says Hidalgo and clarifies that he is not pressuring anyone.

“I am expressing my opinion as the mayor of Paris.”

Hidalgo's negative position towards Russian and Belarusian athletes is nothing new, as he already changed his position in February of last year.

A month earlier, the mayor considered it possible to compete under a neutral flag, but in February 2023, he admitted to the news agency AFP that his previous position was unreasonable, because according to Hidalgo, no neutral flag even exists.

On the other hand, Hidalgo welcomed the Russian athletes opposing the war, or “Russian dissidents”, to the Games under the refugee flag.

to Israel according to Hidalgo, sanctions are out of the question. He emphasizes to Reuters that he supports diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire.