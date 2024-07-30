Olympics | The main star of the opening’s sensational number has received death threats – now took action

Olympics|There was a big uproar from the opening performance of the Olympics. Now its main star has filed several official complaints that could lead to police action.

From one The opening program of the Olympic Games caused a stir. Some of the viewers interpreted that the initial setting of the show had been sought for inspiration Leonardo da Vinci painting, From the Last Supper.

At the beginning of the show, a group of people had gathered for a French DJ By Barbara Butch about.

Butch, who is known as an advocate for the rights of sexual minorities, announced on Instagram on Monday that he had filed several official complaints about online bullies.

“Barbara Butch has been subjected to extremely violent online harassment and defamation,” writes Butch’s lawyer Audrey Msellati Instagramin the bulletin.

“He has been threatened with killing, torture and rape.”

According to Msellat, Butch has also received anti-Semitic, homophobic and sexist insults since the opening performance.

Official a complaint may lead to police action. Butch plans to press charges against anyone who threatens him.

Butch says that participating in the opening was a great honor for him.

You can see a photo of the grand opening performance below. Butch appears in the picture in a blue dress and a large silver headdress.