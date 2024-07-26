Olympics | The Konkari coach’s blunt assessment of the spying scandal: “Reflects states of fear”

Olympics|Juha Malinen reminds that the game is not drastically changed from match to match.

Canada fell for a baffling trick in the Olympic women’s soccer tournament. The head coach Bev Priestman as well as one assistant coach and an analyst hurried home when Canada spied on New Zealand’s training with a drone.

While Canada is the reigning Olympic champion, New Zealand is the underdog, ranked 28th in the world. The country has won two matches in its Olympic history.

A coach hero Juha Malinen sees in the background of the Canadian espionage attempt uncertainty about his own level of performance. In any case, you can get to know the opponent’s game better by following previous matches.

“If we start going into that, it reflects states of fear and of course also the world of ideas. If we are talking about a preparatory exercise, maybe some special situation story can be revealed. But the teams don’t change their game like a chameleon changes its coat”, Malinen reminds.

In Mali has a coaching background from the under-21 national team. He says that espionage is a gray area that he too has come across during his career.

“You have always had to be prepared on the away field that there is a spy behind a window or a bush. It’s even part of the job. Of course we are interested in how others train,” says Malinen.

Due to this phenomenon, judgment is used in training places before the match.

“That’s why we often do things a little further away or in another town. This is a global phenomenon that has not been stopped. Strict measures are a step in the right direction”, reflects Malinen.

Sometimes Malinen says that he has also seen drones during training, but there has been no need for follow-up actions because of them, because the flying has not been for a long time.

The accuracy is above all aimed at the people on the side of the field.

“We have been very specific about the people who are allowed to be in the training area. Usually one or two people in the group observe these things.”

Priestman’s behind the shelf at this stage was precisely the country’s own football association. The International Football Association Fifa is also investigating the matter. Before the Canadian Football Association’s decision to suspend the team, Priestman had announced on his own initiative that he would not coach in the match against New Zealand.

The Canadian Olympic Committee expressed its shock and disappointment after the incident came to light. The New Zealand Olympic Committee received profuse apologies for the incident.

Malinen believes that many countries would have acted in the same way as Canada in the situation, but in the union of around 200 member countries, there may be other ideas about the accepted operating models.

“Not everyone understands things the same way. It would definitely be worthwhile for Fifa and UEFA to act and create rules,” Malinen suggests.