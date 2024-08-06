Olympics | The Kenyan runner got her Olympic silver back – Nathalie Blomqvist’s place fell

Olympics|The new twist was announced the night before Tuesday.

Kenyan 5,000m runner Faith Kipyegon bounced back to Olympic silver after Kenya’s appeal against his disqualification went through. Race organizer announced on the matter on the night before Tuesday Finnish time.

Kipyegon finished second in Monday night’s race in 14:29.60, but was disqualified after the race for obstruction.

In the final results, the race was won by Kenya Beatrice Chebet (14:28,56), Kipyegon came second and Holland came third Sifan Hassan (14:30,61), who had time to enjoy the Olympic silver for a couple of hours. With the result update, Italy Nadia Battocletti fell to fourth place in the race, and the 24-year-old athlete didn’t even get his first Olympic medal.

The passing of the appeal also affected Finland, which ran in the Olympic final by Nathalie Blomqvist ranking, which also fell one place. In the final results, Blomqvist is in 13th place.