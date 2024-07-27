Olympics | The Italian high jump star had an unfortunate accident at the opening of the Olympics

Olympics|An object that had a lot of emotional value for altitude star Gianmarco Tamberi fell from an Italian ship into the Seine at the opening of the Olympic Games.

High jump Italian superstar Gianmarco Tamberi waved his country’s flag at the opening of the Olympics. However, the opening ceremony of Tamberi, which is defending its Olympic victory, on the Seine river took a sad turn.

“A few moments felt like an eternity”, describes Tamberi in a recent Instagramin the update.

“I’m sorry my love, I’m so sorry.”

An Italian’s wedding ring fell into the Seine during the opening spectacle.

Tamberi says that she felt the ring come off her finger during the opening boat ride.

He suspects that the slip was caused by the rain, the intense weight loss of the past months, or the enthusiasm caused by the flag bearer’s honorable mission.

Tamberi says that he followed the ring with his eyes and saw it bounce back to the boat. The Italian describes the moment as a glimmer of hope.

Unfortunately, the ring bounced in the wrong direction and disappeared into the depths of Seine.

“The ring will remain forever at the bottom of the river in the city I love, where it flew as I waved the Italian flag as high as I could,” writes Tamberi.

Tamberi feels that what happened was symbolic and writes to his wife Chiara Bontempi for Tamberithat they might throw his ring into the Seine as well.

“Then the rings would be together forever and we’d have an extra reason to renew our vows and get married again, like you’ve always wanted.”

“Let this be a harbinger of bringing home even more gold.”

Tamberi defends not only his Olympic victory but also the world and European championships.

He is looking for his tenth medal in the general series in Paris. If Tamberi wins the high jump, he will become the first male high jumper in history to win two Olympic gold medals.

The men’s height qualification will be held on August 7 and the final on August 10.