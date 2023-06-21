Olympics | The IOC radically changed the skiing sports: women’s 50 kilometers for the first time at the Olympics

In the Winter Olympics, women and men ski the same distances, and the combined and ski jumping team competitions change.

International The Board of the Olympic Committee IOC decided on Tuesday on future changes to the sports of the Winter Olympics based on the presentations of the sports associations. In cross-country skiing, men and women will compete at the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina over exactly the same distances and in the same format of competition. It means that for the first time the women’s longest ski distance is a 50 km race as a joint start.

In men’s skiing, the shortest skiing distance is shortened from 15 kilometers to 10 kilometers. The men’s combined skiing is shortened to 20 kilometers.

In the combined and ski jumping team competitions, the forms of the competitions change. Teams of four athletes become teams of two athletes. The combined team competition turns into a pair sprint competition, where each athlete of the team jumps on a hill, and after that the athletes ski a 1.5 kilometer Run as a pair, so that each of them has a total of 7.5 kilometers of skiing distance.

In hill jumping, all teams start the first round, the 12 best teams go to the next round and only the eight best teams participate in the third and final round.

In alpine skiing, the alpine combined turns into a team alpine combined competition. There are two athletes in the teams, one of whom goes down the downhill slope once and the other down the slalom slope once. The team’s result is the combined result of the bills.