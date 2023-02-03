Olympics | The IOC issued a strict message to Ukraine, which threatened a boycott

The International Olympic Committee does not digest Ukraine’s boycott talks.

International The Olympic Committee (IOC) was shocked by Ukraine’s intentions to boycott the Paris 2024 Olympics if athletes from Russia and Belarus participate – even under a neutral flag.

“If we are not listened to, I do not rule out the possibility that we will boycott and refuse to compete in the Olympics”, Ukrainian Sports Minister Vadim Goutzeit said earlier.

On Thursday, the IOC published a long statement on its website in which it answered questions about Russia. One question asked how the IOC responds to the Ukrainians’ intentions to boycott. The answer was tight.

“Threatening to boycott the Olympic Games, which the Ukrainian Olympic Committee is currently considering, is against the cornerstones and principles of the Olympic movement. The boycott violates the Olympic charter, which obliges national Olympic committees to participate in the Olympic Games by sending athletes,” the IOC wrote in its announcement.

“History has shown that previous boycotts have not achieved their political goals, but have only punished the athletes of the boycotting country,” the release continued.

Also President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said that Russian athletes should have no business in the Paris Olympics.

He even invited the chairman of the IOC by Thomas Bach for a visit to the front-line war town of Bahmut to show why the Russians should be kept out of the racetracks.

“I invite Mr. Bach to Bahmut so that he can see for himself that neutrality does not exist. It is clear that any neutral flag of Russian athletes is stained with blood,” Zelenskyi said.

In the IOC press release, it was now answered that Bach is not going to accept Zelensky’s invitation.

“The chairman of the IOC visited Ukraine in the summer of 2022 at the invitation of the Ukrainian Olympic Committee.”

“During his visit, he met athletes who have been affected by the war, he saw the destroyed sports venues and met President Zelensky. Right now, there are no plans for Bach to visit Ukraine again,” the release stated.

Kok announced last week that it was looking for ways to allow Russian athletes to return to international competitions as neutral athletes. This caused a big storm.

Polish and British sports bosses even hinted at a major European boycott if the IOC becomes more flexible in its Russia policy.

In a recent announcement, the IOC strikingly emphasized several times that it has not decided to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Paris Olympics.