Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Olympics | The IOC could not make a decision on the participation of the Russians in the Paris Olympics

October 17, 2023
The Olympic bosses are feverishly thinking about the fate of the Russian athletes.

International The IOC Olympic Committee failed to reach a decision at its congress that ended in Mumbai, India on Tuesday, on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to participate as so-called neutral athletes in next year’s Summer Olympics in Paris.

The IOC has given a recommendation that athletes from Russia, which started a large-scale war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022, and athletes from Belarus should be allowed to participate in the Paris Summer Games as neutral athletes, without state symbols.

The International Paralympic Committee IPC decided at its September meeting that Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to participate in next year’s Paralympic Games as neutral athletes.

