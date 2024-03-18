Monday, March 18, 2024
Olympics | The IOC boss estimated how many Russians will participate in the Paris Olympics – the tennis star already signed up

March 18, 2024
International vice president of the Olympic Committee (IOC). John Coates estimates that around 40 Russians will participate in the Paris Olympics as neutral athletes.

“I could be wrong, but it could be a small number,” Coates told the news agency Reuters according to the Australian Daily Telegraph.

The IOC accepts Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Olympic Games as neutral athletes without national symbols under certain conditions. They may not, for example, represent military sports clubs. In addition, team competitions have been cut off.

In addition, some sports federations, such as the International Association of Athletics Federations (WA), do not accept Russians and Belarusians despite the wishes of the IOC. Instead, Russians are coming to swimming and tennis, among other things.

The Russian of tennis Daniil Medvedev has already announced that he is looking forward to the Games and that he will follow all the rules.

Some Russian athletes who would have a chance to participate will also be excluded from the Paris Games.

“Of course some [venäläiset] the athletes do not come because they are not allowed to represent Russia,” states Coates.

Russia and Belarus were shelved from the Olympics after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba considers the IOC's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Olympics shameful. Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo stated last week that he hopes the Russians stay out of the Games.

355 Russian and 101 Belarusian athletes participated in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to 11. August.

