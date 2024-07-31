Olympics | The hard backroom game continues – Finland’s protest was accepted for consideration

Olympics|Finland’s protest will be discussed on Wednesday evening.

Paris

Finland by Ronja Grönblom and Veera Hokan the performance was rejected on Tuesday in the ninth start of the 49er FX class. The rejection came after the United States had made a protest about the dodging situation.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Finnish sailing team submitted a counter-protest to the Olympic sailing jury. Team leader Toni Roponen confirmed early in the evening that the jury of the competition has now accepted Finland’s counter-protest for consideration.

“At the moment, Ronja, our rules expert and Ronja’s own coach are going through the strategy, how we will explain our argument on the issue, which we think is very clear,” said Roponen.

The protest is scheduled to be processed at 19:40 Finnish time, according to the official website of Olympic sailing.

There is a lot at stake when handling a protest. Before the rejection decision, Grönblom and Hokka were involved in the medal fight. The rejection and the subsequent points pot significantly weakened the positions of the Finnish pair in the overall situation.

After the 12th start, the Finns are in 15th place in the regatta, i.e. falling out of the medal start, to which the top ten boats can enter.

If 14 points were deducted from Finland’s balance as a result of the protest, it would put the Finns in 10th place in the overall situation, i.e. the last place entitled to Thursday’s medal start.

Roponen, the team leader of the Olympic sailors, said earlier that Finland will do everything it can to gather enough evidence for the protest, which could be used to get the rejection decision turned in the Finns’ favor.

Toni Roponen is the team leader of the Finnish sailing team at the Olympics.

Roponen said earlier on Wednesday on Radio Rock that evidence has been sought from several sources.

“We have been in contact with Yle, the Olympics broadcasting service OBS and Omega, which is responsible for timing. I almost had to bribe an Omega employee! Now if ever a president by Alexander Stubb should have been there,” Roponen said.

The start of the women’s 49er FX class has had to be postponed several times on Wednesday due to competitions in other classes. Due to the windy conditions, it would be possible to sail well in Marseille, according to Ropose.

On Wednesday, three race starts are scheduled to be sailed in the 49er FX class. The final start, which decides the medals, is scheduled for Thursday.