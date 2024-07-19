Olympics | The gymnastics star was caught smoking and drinking alcohol – severe consequences

Olympics|The president of the Japan Gymnastics Federation, Tadashi Fujita, underlined that the athletes are role models.

Gymnastics World Cup bronze medalist Shoko Miyata withdrew from the Japanese Olympic team and returned home from a training camp in Monaco.

According to the Japan Gymnastics Federation, 19-year-old Miyata was caught drinking alcohol and smoking and violated team rules with his actions.

General Secretary of the Japan Gymnastics Federation Kenji Nishimura told media representatives in Tokyo that Miyata confirmed his withdrawal after discussions with him about the gymnast’s behavior. Drinking alcohol and smoking are prohibited in Japan for people under the age of 20.

According to Nishimura, Miyata was seen smoking in late June or early July. In addition, he drank alcoholic beverages in Japan at the training center.

Chairman Tadashi Fujita underlined that athletes are role models.

“Members of the Japanese national gymnastics team face tough demands all the time,” he said.

The Paris Olympics start next week.