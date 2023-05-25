Olympics | The Guardian: Paris has been outraged by the French government’s desire to evict the homeless

The French government’s plan to move homeless people and asylum seekers out of the way of the Olympics has drawn criticism both in Paris and in the small municipalities where people would like to be moved.

The Olympics host countries have always wanted to polish their public image, and the homeless do not fit into that image. The host country of the next Summer Olympics is no exception to this embarrassing Olympic tradition.

The French government’s desire to get the homeless and asylum seekers out of Paris before the Olympics has sparked fury in Paris and charities, says The Guardian magazine.

Under the French government’s plan, homeless people voluntarily leaving Paris would be accommodated in temporary reception centers for three weeks before being placed in accommodation in the same area that would meet their needs.

French One temporary reception center has been planned for the town of Bruz with 18,000 inhabitants in Brittany. It should receive 50 people every three weeks from September.

Mayor of Bruz Philippe Salmon was against the establishment of the center. According to him, the center was planned for unsuitable conditions. The area planned for the center has been described as a wasteland along the railway line.

“The country is polluted by heavy metals and oil. People should not be housed in these conditions,” Salmon said.

In an interview with a French radio channel, the mayor said that local politicians had been consulted about the plans.

of Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo assured that no one would be evicted from Paris.

“No one is forced to leave, and no one is forced to go to the other side of France,” Hidalgo said.

“I am angry that this plan is being pushed into the lap of the city. It is not our duty. We have already done more than our share of finding emergency accommodation for the vulnerable. Every week we place families in homes.”

According to Hidalgo, the problem has nothing to do with the Olympics. He said he has been asking for years to come up with a plan to solve the problem.

According to City Hall, 150,000 people stay in temporary accommodation in the Paris area and an estimated 3,000 people are homeless on the streets.