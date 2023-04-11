Tuesday, April 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Olympics | The German interior minister threatens to prevent Russian athletes from entering the country

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Olympics | The German interior minister threatens to prevent Russian athletes from entering the country

Nancy Faeser told the Funke Mediengruppen newspapers about her thoughts.

Germany’s Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser threatens to prevent Russian athletes from entering Germany.

In an interview with the German media group Funke Mediengruppen, Faeser says that the country can refuse to grant visas to Russian athletes if they are allowed to return to international competitions.

“Countries that host major sporting events are not powerless. They can control the participation of Russian athletes with the help of visas,” said Faeser Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung – according to the newspaper.

“If we organize international competitions in Germany, we can act accordingly.”

Phaser emphasized in an interview that the return of Russian athletes to international games would be a blow to the face of Ukrainian athletes.

“Providing a propaganda stage for warmongers [Vladimir] For Putin is a betrayal of the values ​​of sport. The IOC must block this catastrophic signal,” Faeser said, throwing the ball in the direction of the International Olympic Committee.

See also  Rising healthcare premiums and more digitization for future-proof healthcare

The Minister of the Interior does not believe that German athletes would boycott games in which Russian athletes would participate.

“It would be a detriment to our own athletes, who have worked for a long time towards their goals,” he said.

Faeser said that he hopes that Putin will have to answer for the war crimes committed in Ukraine in front of international justice.

#Olympics #German #interior #minister #threatens #prevent #Russian #athletes #entering #country

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Schedule and route of Bando de la Huerta 2023

Schedule and route of Bando de la Huerta 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result