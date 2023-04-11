Olympics | The German interior minister threatens to prevent Russian athletes from entering the country

Nancy Faeser told the Funke Mediengruppen newspapers about her thoughts.

Germany’s Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser threatens to prevent Russian athletes from entering Germany.

In an interview with the German media group Funke Mediengruppen, Faeser says that the country can refuse to grant visas to Russian athletes if they are allowed to return to international competitions.

“Countries that host major sporting events are not powerless. They can control the participation of Russian athletes with the help of visas,” said Faeser Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung – according to the newspaper.

“If we organize international competitions in Germany, we can act accordingly.”

Phaser emphasized in an interview that the return of Russian athletes to international games would be a blow to the face of Ukrainian athletes.

“Providing a propaganda stage for warmongers [Vladimir] For Putin is a betrayal of the values ​​of sport. The IOC must block this catastrophic signal,” Faeser said, throwing the ball in the direction of the International Olympic Committee.

The Minister of the Interior does not believe that German athletes would boycott games in which Russian athletes would participate.

“It would be a detriment to our own athletes, who have worked for a long time towards their goals,” he said.

Faeser said that he hopes that Putin will have to answer for the war crimes committed in Ukraine in front of international justice.