Olympics | The general athlete couldn’t even afford his rent – celebrities rushed to help

Olympics|Veronica Fraley opened up about her money problems on social media. Sports-following celebrities announced that they would pay the Olympic athlete’s rent for the rest of the year.

Major some track and field athletes do not earn large amounts of money from sports. American discus thrower Veronica Fraley is no exception.

Fraley, 24, told the messaging service X about his financial situation on Friday.

“I’m competing in the Olympics tomorrow and I can’t even afford rent,” Fraley writes.

Fraley attends Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. In June, he won the university series NCAA championship in the discus throw.

The best athletes in the NCAA almost always receive a full scholarship, which covers tuition and other living expenses.

Fraley said in the publication that her school only paid about 75 percent of her rent.

“At the same time, they pay American football players so much that they can afford to buy new cars and houses,” Fraley writes.

He also points out that the school’s Yankee football team has not won anything.

Fraley’s luckily, a rapper known as a supporter of the US Olympic team Flavor Flav and founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian rushed to help.

“Message me and I’ll pay you today,” Flav wrote in the comments section of Fraley’s post.

“Then you won’t have to worry about it tomorrow.”

Next, Ohanian commented that he would split the bill with Flav.

American media CNN, Flav ended up paying the rent in full. Ohanian, on the other hand, paid Fraley’s future rents for the rest of the year.

Fraley wrote later in X, support means a lot.

Fraley was the first athlete to miss an Olympic final. He threw 62.54 in Friday’s qualifying, which was enough for 13th place. A throw nine centimeters longer would have been required for the final.