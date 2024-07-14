Olympics | The French minister took a dip in the Seine – the blunder was caught on TV

Olympics|The cleanliness of the river flowing through Paris has been talked about during the Olympic Games.

Paris Halkova’s Seine River is an iconic water route, the recognition of which will be utilized during the Olympic Games starting in a couple of weeks. Massive opening celebrations are planned on the river, but in addition to that, swimming is planned in the Seine. Triathletes and long-distance swimmers take a dip in the river.

The water there has been known to be anything but clean. Therefore, many parties have doubted whether top athletes can be ordered to swim in water whose purity is not guaranteed.

The French competition organizers and authorities have assured that a lot of work has been done to clean the river and that the water will be suitable for swimming during the Olympics.

As evidence hence the country’s sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera took a dip in the river on Saturday in front of the TV cameras, tells L’Équipe. The minister did not go into the water in a bikini, but in a wet suit and swimming cap.

And Oudea-Castera’s performance didn’t go well anyway. The minister tripped when landing in the water, as you can see in the attached video.

Along with the minister, a pair swimmer tested the water quality Alexis Hanquinquanwho has been chosen to carry the French flag at the opening of the Paralympics.

One of the leading officials of the city of Paris Pierre Rabadan announced on Saturday that the Seine’s water quality has been found to be acceptable “on ten or eleven days” during the previous twelve days.

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo has promised to swim in the Seine on July 17, i.e. Wednesday.