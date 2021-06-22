Olympics, the first trans in history. Protest explodes: “False race”

At Tokyo Olympics there will be a first time destined to cause discussion. The IOC, in fact, has decided to admit the first transgender in history to the races. It is a 43-year-old New Zealand, Laurel Hubbard, who qualified for weightlifting, in the +87 category. Laurel – reads the Corriere della Sera – is “compliant” with the IOC guidelines which provide for 4 years of waiting from the day of the gender change for those who transition from male to female stabilize blood testosterone values ​​below 10 nMl / liter.

The controversies were and remain fierce. From the rude tones – continues the Corriere – of the Samoan Prime Minister Malielegaoi (“He is a man and he must compete among men”) to the frustration of colleagues from whom Hubbard (vice world champion 2017) can snatch a medal. Tracey Lambrechs, former New Zealand Olympian, puts it this way: “We are all in favor of equal rights, but if a 43-year-old biologically male is allowed to win the Olympics how many men in the future will change gender to steal the podium from us women? more correct to award two medals “.