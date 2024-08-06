Olympics | The Finns still have to wait for their fate – Savolainen’s wish is the specialty of wrestling

Olympics|Jonni Sarkkinen lost his first match. Arvi Savolainen won, but lost to a familiar Cuban.

Paris

Olympic pressure we saw a rare situation on Tuesday, when both wrestlers of the small Finnish team worked on the mat at the same time on mats almost next to each other.

Jonni Sarkkinen the match in the 77 kg category ended prematurely when the Armenian opponent Malkhas Amoyan took an overwhelming points victory 8–0.

Instead, Savolainen scored a 4–0 victory over the Algerian in the 97-kilogram class Fabi from Rouabahi.

In his second match, Savolainen faced a powerful Cuban Gabriel Rosilon. In the end, the reigning world champion turned the even match in his favor with points of 5–2.

At the Olympic Games in Tokyo three years ago, Savolainen beat Rosilo 3–1, but since then the wrestlers’ paths have gone in different directions.

“Since Tokyo, he’s had a steep rise and I’ve had a bit of a downhill. Now I may have already gotten back on the upward curve, but it wasn’t enough,” Savolainen said.

Arvi Savolainen arrives on the Olympic mat.

Finnish wrestlers the continuation is no longer in their hands. Advancement to Wednesday’s pickup matches will be determined by how their winners wrestle in Tuesday night’s semifinals.

Rosilo will face Armenia, the winner of the previous Olympics Artur Aleksanyan. Rosilo beat Aleksanyan in the fall World Cup final. If that also happens in the semifinals in Paris, Savolainen will continue.

One of the peculiarities of wrestling is that Savolainen has to hope that Rosilo, who knocked him down, will beat the Armenian.

“That’s what wrestling is. I wouldn’t dare to bet many euros for either win.”

The match between Savolainen and Rosilo was high-quality. Savolainen tried to be active and roll the opponent on the mat, but Rosilon managed to slip away from the pincers of the Finn and grab the points.

“Goodness of a friend. It was close, but the guy managed to pull away,” Savolainen lamented.

In Tokyo, Savolainen lost the bronze medal match and finished fifth. In Paris, getting to the next stage through the collections is hard work.

In the opening round, Arvi Savolainen took an easy points victory over Fabi Rouabah from Algeria. “That match couldn’t really be considered a yardstick,” Savolainen said.

“It was a tough fight,” Arvi Savolainen sighed after his second match.

Also Sarkkinen’s matches will only continue if Amoya wrestles for the gold medal on Wednesday. In that case, Sarkkinen will wrestle in the collection rounds on Wednesday morning.

Amoya will face Japan, ranked number one in the series, in Tuesday night’s semifinals Nao Kusakan. If Kusaka wins, Sarkkinen’s wrestling ends.

“Pretty much an unremarkable match. The guy got seven points for one situation. That’s where it fell. It’s disgusting that the match was so short,” said 21-year-old Sarkkinen.

Amoya completely surprised Sarkkinen with his throw, which started from the front, not the back.

“He threw in a special direction. I had no idea it would go that way, even though I’ve seen Amoya wrestle in at least ten videos. Otherwise, I had never wrestled against him,” said Sarkkinen.

Sarkkinen got a warning and the opponent two extra points. Sarkkinen challenged the warning, but the jury did not cancel it.

“The judges saw the move as correct. Jonni knew that if the challenge didn’t go through, that was it. It was a conscious risk,” the coach-father Pasi Sarkkinen said.

Correction 6.8. at 4:35 p.m. Corrected the name of the wrestler from the beginning of the story from Pas to Jonni.