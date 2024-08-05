Olympics | The Finnish women face two extraordinary Olympic finals – the expert can’t remember anything like it

Olympics|Finland’s athletics stars have rushed en masse to the finals of the Olympic Games.

Of happiness the moukari friends who cried after the qualifying competition Krista Tervo and Silja Kosonen will go to Tuesday night’s Olympic final together.

Also pole vaulters Wilma Murto and Elina Lampela hugged each other at the end of the qualifying competition. On Wednesday, two Finns will be seen in the Olympic finals of athletics.

Expert Lauri Hollo considers the situation exceptional.

“If you don’t count javelin men, it doesn’t suddenly occur to you that there are more Finns in the Olympic finals in one sport.”

Silja Kosonen and Krista Tervo will go to the final together.

The two of you after the race, Tervo showed the doubters in the moukari qualification and won the longest throw of the entire qualification with a ferocious SE laak 74.79. Kosonen scored 72.11 with his last qualifying throw.

Tervo’s performance before Paris even made me wonder if he even has a place in the racing machine. When his throws hurled into the cage in the finishing race at the Motonet GP in Lappeenranta, Hollo said about the Olympics: “I wouldn’t go myself.”

Is it good that Tervo didn’t listen to this opinion?

“Fortunately, he didn’t listen. Although I’m betting that there were such difficult moments in the past that they’ve thought about that too.”

The cry came when the friends succeeded in qualifying the moukari.

Olympic qualifier underlined, according to Hollo, through Tervo: there can be anything.

“Whatever can happen, three raks and departure to the hotel or 76 meters and clear”, if not even the brightest medal around the neck.

During the summer, Hollo already had time to raise Kosonen as a possible success in Paris, but now the balance has again turned to Tervo’s side.

“Great situation, we have two women seriously fighting for Olympic medals. Both have a chance to succeed. After all, this is an exceptional situation.”

In pole vaulting Murto and Lampela both scored 455, but the qualifying was a very special competition. Whether there were wind vortices or what, we went to the Olympic final with a rather modest 440 results.

So many crossed the line that 20 athletes will jump in the final. Hollo reminds that it was a bit similar in the finals in Tokyo, the wind was swirling and the jumps remained low.

“In Tokyo, it was exceptional that 450 was enough for Murro instead of fifth. The same result was achieved by nine athletes.”

Elina Lampela and Wilma Murto in Monday’s qualifying.

Now there were some good jumpers left in the qualifiers, so some space has been cleared in front. Still, there are still a lot of tough resistances left.

“Medal positions require stretching. Breaking is a bit of a puzzle, jumping was by no means certain. Maybe a couple of extra days will help the result to be even better.”

“Lampela’s potential is enough for 470 results if everything goes well. But it probably won’t be enough for a medal. It’s a great situation to have two pole vaulters in the finals”, two with a chance.

Can you to see that Finland has doubled its chances for medals when there are two finalists?

“Perhaps such a term can be used, at least the probability that one of them will succeed in both sports” is quite high.

Competing in the Olympic finals together with a domestic racing sister is certainly a good mood lifter within the team before the performance, and maybe support on the field as well.

“It depends on the athlete, but for others, being able to communicate with a teammate during the race can mean a lot.”

Where from the strong emergence of women in athletics is due to? Hollo doesn’t know that, but he would be willing to commission a sociological study on the subject.

“If you compare it to five years ago, what has changed? Sport is still not easy for anyone in Finland”, there is no money and the conditions have not changed either.

Maybe a career in sports appears to be a more viable option than before.

“I have gained the courage to throw myself into sports. Maybe in the past other life pressures, studies, starting a family, have been hard and then sports have been the first to fall out of the equation. Maybe we’ve gotten rid of that thinking now,” Hollo reflects.

It could also be a coincidence, there has just been an excellent young generation. But sport is a wave movement, sometimes it goes better, sometimes worse.

“Of course, I hope that the same trend continues.”