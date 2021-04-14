Olympics The Finnish Olympic team’s uniforms were presented on Wednesday – this is how Finns dress in Tokyo

The Icepeak brand from Luhta Sportswear Company in Lahti is responsible for the competition costumes.

Finland the Olympic Committee announced at a meeting held on Wednesday 100 days to Tokyo at the upcoming Summer Olympics of the Finnish racing team’s clothing collection.

Icepeak, a brand of Luhta Sportswear Company in Lahti, is already familiar with the Olympic team’s outfits, which are already familiar from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

“The design of the outfits has genuinely taken into account the requirements of top international sports as well as the special conditions prevailing in Tokyo,” Leena Paavolainen says in a press release.

The clothes of the Olympic collection, which was announced on Wednesday, will be visible to Finnish athletes in representational use, leisure time, training and warm-up.

“The competition collection was born with the nerve of time and the pulse of the athlete. In the design of the collection, opinions have been heard from several athletes aiming for Tokyo, ”says Paavolainen.

Vintage has been designed in collaboration with Aalto University, and was created on the basis of an idea competition.

“The situation at the Tokyo Games was uncertain for a long time, so we are really excited to be able to bring the result of this cooperation to the attention of all sports people, Icepeak’s brand manager Katja Laurema says in a press release.

