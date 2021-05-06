Olympics The Finnish Olympic team trusts the domestic vaccination pace, and those who leave for Tokyo have time to get vaccinated

The IOC and vaccine manufacturers provide corona vaccines to Olympic teams.

Finland the olympic committee is awaiting further information on an agreement unveiled by the international olympic committee (iOC) and vaccine manufacturers on thursday by the american Pfizer and germany biontech to provide coronavirus vaccines to tokens and athletes in tokyo.

“It may be that this information does not affect us in any way. Vaccinations have started to work well in Finland, and the forecast is that the athletes of the team will have time to be vaccinated with at least one dose before the race trip, ”said the Chief Medical Officer of the Olympic Committee. Maarit Valtonen To STT.

According to Valtonen, however, the Olympic Committee listens with a sensitive ear to what the IOC and vaccine manufacturers offer.

The IOC reported the agreement to the National Olympic Committees on Thursday at a remote team meeting. According to preliminary data, the goal is to provide the vaccine to anyone who wants to.

Tokyo So far, 14 athletes from Finland have been selected for the Olympic team, but the Olympic Committee believes that the size of the team will increase to about 50 athletes.

Finnish athletes have not wanted benefits in the order of vaccination. According to Valtonen, they have trusted that the athletes will have time to be vaccinated in July at the latest, even if the athletes are waiting for the vaccination order according to their age.

“Even a single dose of vaccine already provides protection,” the chief physician noted.

So far, the vaccination has been given mainly to athletes at risk, such as those with stress. A larger part of the Olympic team’s backing team has already been vaccinated, as they are mostly older than the athletes.

Olympic Committee head of the top sports unit Mika Lehtimäki at a seminar for the Federation of Sports Journalists on Wednesday hoped that all team members would have time to be vaccinated before leaving.

In this way, staying in the race village on Finns’ own premises could be freer than without vaccinations.

The Tokyo Games start on July 23 and end on August 8.