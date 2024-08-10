Olympics | The Finnish coach’s protégé celebrated Olympic gold in Paris

Olympics|Viviana Marton, coached by Suvi Mikkonen, won Olympic gold in taekwondo.

Finland the medal balance at the Paris Olympics threatens to remain at zero. The success of the Finnish coaches is not as weak, and even the golden color has been tasted.

Hungarian Viviana Marton won the final match of the taekwondo 67 kg series against Serbia Aleksandra Perisic. 18-year-old Marton represents Hungary, but he was born in Tenerife and grew up in Spain. In 2018, Marton moved to Madrid, where he has been training Suvi Mikkonen and Jesus Ramalin under.

Mikkonen, 36, represented Finland in taekwondo at the 2012 London Olympics and four years later in Rio. During his active career, he trained at the Hankuk gym in Madrid under Ramal’s coaching. After the end of his career, Mikkonen has continued as a coach in Madrid.

Mikkonen the coaching has produced great results, because last year Viviana’s twin sister Luana Marton won the World Championship title at the age of 17. Viviana then succeeded in Paris. The shots of international photo agencies show how Mikkonen was supporting his protégé in Paris.

Viviana Marton and Suvi Mikkonen talked before the Olympic quarterfinals.

The father of the Marton siblings practiced kickboxing in Budapest when he was young, and the mother played handball. At the beginning of the third millennium, they moved to Tenerife, where Vivian and Luana were born in 2006.

In the Instagram post below, Viviana Marton is happy about reaching the Olympic place together with her coaches and her sister Luana.