Olympics | The finals of the Olympic Games gathered more than 70,000 spectators in Paris – that’s how they were

Olympics|At the Stade de France, a collective song was sung with the full force of the stadium.

of Paris the olympics ended on sunday with great festivities. The closing ceremony of the 30th Summer Olympics was held at the Stade de France, where the Olympic flame was extinguished at the end of the three-hour ceremony.

The French swimmer won four gold medals at the Games Leon Marchand had the honor of carrying the Olympic flame packed in a small lantern to the stadium to start the ceremony.

The finals kicked off properly when an estimated 9,000 athletes marched onto the field in a relaxed atmosphere in front of more than 70,000 spectators. Finland’s flag was carried to the stadium by the 15th place finisher in the women’s heptathlon Saga Vanninen.

Contrast was quite similar to the atmosphere of the closing ceremony of the previous games, because the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics organized three years ago was held without an audience in an empty stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the Stade de France, the entire stadium sang along when the athletes led the way to sing an Italian singer Gala The 90s hit Freed from Desire and Queen’s evergreen We Are the Champions.

This was followed by a half-hour artistic show, where the French indie rock band Phoenix and an expert in electronic music, among others, got into the swing of things. Kavinsky.

The following the summer olympics will be held in 2028 in Los Angeles, USA.

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo handed over the Olympic flag to the mayor of Los Angeles To Karen Bass announced Kok’s departure as chairman of the International Olympic Committee by Thomas Bach cared for.

In a way that fits the spirit of the host country of the upcoming games, this was followed by the US national anthem by an American singer HER’s performed while the Hollywood star Tom Cruise descended from the roof of the stadium onto the stage. Cruise spectacularly grabbed the Olympic ticket on his way and set off on his motorcycle to head towards Los Angeles.

Through a few video clips, the ticket quickly arrived in Los Angeles, where it was received by the singer-songwriter of the rock group Red Hot Chili Peppers Billie Eilish’s and rap music legends Snoop Dogg’s and Dr. Dren accompanied by performances.

At the end of Paris, the Olympic flame was blown out with Marchand holding the lantern in his hands. Finally, the atmosphere of the evening was summed up by a French singer Yseultwho presented Frank Sinatra’s made famous by the song My Way.