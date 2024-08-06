Olympics | The expert estimates: this is the point where Armand Duplantis’ record factory ends

Olympics|Armand Duplantis should expect new world records.

Pole vault superstar Armand Duplantis was, as expected, one of the hottest names on Monday night at the Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old Swede’s Olympic gold hardly surprised anyone, and the most exciting part was only seen when “Mondo” tried for the first place after once again securing a new men’s pole vault world record.

Duplantis attempted a new record in front of a large audience of 625 at the European Championships in Rome at the beginning of the summer, but at that time he still did not manage to keep the bar high. In Paris, however, he exceeded the record height on his third attempt.

This is how the Swede improved the world record for the ninth time.

American coached by his father, Duplantis made the decision to represent his mother’s home country Sweden at the international level at the age of 15, after which the pole vaulter who grew up in Louisiana has been wildly successful.

“ Yes, it would be a big surprise if his record-breaking run ended here.

Duplantis has almost always won only gold medals in both youth and adult competitions. He set a new world record for the first time in 2020 in Torun, Poland.

At that time, the Swede exceeded the height of 617 and left behind the French jumper By Renauld Lavillen the result that remained as a personal best.

The new world record for men’s pole vault was set at 625.

Born in the USA, Duplantis has represented Sweden since he was 15 years old.

Since then, the pace has been quite good. Followers of athletics are used to being excited by Duplantis’ record attempts in the darkening evenings of the stadiums, when the athletes of other sports have already finished their work for the day.

Duplantis has now improved his own record eight times. A question that will certainly concern many is where the final limit of a pole vaulter’s performance lies.

Expert Lauri Hollo believes that the true maximum performance of Duplantis has yet to be seen. He only considers the result 635 measures, after which new records become unlikely.

“Monday’s jump didn’t seem like the limits had been knocked yet. Yes, it would be a big surprise if his record-breaking streak ended here,” says Hollo.

“I would say that an increase of at least ten cents is realistic.”

Hollo bases his assessment on the fact that it is difficult to find actual weak points in the Swede’s performances. Looking at these jumps, it becomes clear that there is still considerable air between the man and the bar.

“ Maybe the other jumpers are already used to the fact that the real competition takes place in the second and third places.

“He is extremely fast, so he is able to come to the hole with the bat really fast. Besides that, there are no weaknesses in his technical execution. He is also very skilled when he gets on the bar.”

It is difficult to assess the limits of Duplantis’ physical properties, but it is clear that with the current equipment, the road will rise at some point.

“The likely problem is that the soaps run out. It should be even longer from the stick so that he could break the record after a certain point.”

A small problem may also be that, due to the record bonuses, the bar is always raised by only one cent. Hollo is doubtful that Duplantis would succeed in improving his result more than ten times.

Sam Kendricks and Emmanouil Karalis, who took silver and bronze, were clearly behind Duplantis.

I would double plant in Hollo’s opinion, phenomenal success also has its flip side.

In men’s pole vault competition, with Duplantis excelling, it is common for other competitors to end their competition careers when the Swede is still jumping his warm-up heights in practice.

The American, who placed silver and bronze in Paris Sam Kendricks and the Greek Emmanuel Karalis the results 595 and 590 jumped.

“Of course, it’s a bit of a shame that there is no competition for the win in the men’s pole vault. Maybe the other jumpers are already used to the fact that the real competition takes place in places two and three.”