International athletics association WA is sticking to a strict Russia-Belarus bracket. The president of the union Sebastian Coe announced on Friday that the federation will not accept Russian or Belarusian athletes for athletics at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, even as neutral athletes.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced earlier on Friday that it will allow Russians and Belarusians to participate in individual sports without national emblems. In team sports, Kok also keeps the bracket unchanged.

“Russian and Belarusian athletes may be seen at the Paris Games, but not in athletics,” Coe assured at his media conference.

WA has been one of the strictest defenders of the Russian and Belarusian bracket among the international sports federations.

Several sports banned the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international sports competitions when Russia launched a full-scale war of aggression in Ukraine in February of last year. Many sports have subsequently loosened their restrictions.