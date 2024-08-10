Olympics | The dramatic day of the “incredible showman” came to a dull end

Olympics|The Italian showman came to the finals from an ambulance trip.

Paris

Athletics a big splash of color Gianmarco Tamberi the height final ended immediately at the beginning meters. Tamberi finished 222 and 11th.

The final was difficult for him from the start. Tamberi cleared the starting height of 222 only in the third, and 227 was already too much. The only crossing looked fair, but he was not able to repeat similar jumps later.

The public was on Tamberi’s side. He was a clear favorite of the spectators and also pumped the stadium with his wild gestures.

However, the gimmicks of the Italian, known as a showman, did not help now. He was not in a position to defend the Olympic gold he shared three years ago.

An extremely disappointed star left the audience.

“An incredible showman, even now he prayed on his knees to the audience. Judging by the updates, it wasn’t so much about the show now, when the ambulance was driven around today”, expert Lauri Hollo says.

Tamberi rushed to be comforted by his loved ones as he dropped 227 for the third time.

Long it was really unclear whether Tamberi would participate in the altitude final at all. In the afternoon, the Italian posted a picture where he was lying in an ambulance.

“I was just taken to the emergency room after vomiting blood twice. I’m being tested so we can see what it’s all about,” Tamberi wrote in the caption of his update.

When the high jumpers entered the Stade de France stadium to warm up, Tamberi was also there.

To Tamber the olympics became quite a heaven of pain anyway. A few days before the height qualification, Tamberi went to the hospital because of kidney stones. He described his experience as the most painful in his life after qualifying.

Tamberi, 32, said after qualifying that the Paris Games will be the last Olympics of her career with almost a hundred percent certainty.

“A great athlete and a great, likeable guy. It’s a real shame that the opportunity to be the first two-time Olympic height winner in history ended up here,” says Hollo.