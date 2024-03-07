Olympics | The details in the Paris Olympics competition poster caused a huge avalanche of criticism

Ugo Gattoni has justified his choices.

of Paris the official competition poster of the Olympic and Paralympic Games has raised a heated debate. French artist by Ugo Gatton the creation is cartoonish and highlights many Parisian landmarks.

Not everyone has been happy with the choices, BBC tells.

The fact that the poster does not have the Tricolor, or the French flag, raises a lot of criticism. The colors of the flag can be found, but not the flag itself.

The lack of a cross on top of the dome of the Hôtel des Invalides church is also strongly frowned upon.

In addition to the church, Des Invalides includes museums and monuments related to French military history. The significance of the place is indicated, for example, by the fact that Napoleon is buried there.

A right-wing politician Francois-Xavier Bellamy roared, according to the BBC, that the people responsible for the poster are ready to discredit France and invalidate the country's history.

Far-right Marion Marechal was on the same lines.

“What's the point of holding the Olympics in France if we deny who we are?” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) AFPaccording to

The official competition poster for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics was unveiled on March 4.

The artist Gatton had enough of a challenge in designing the poster. In addition to the most famous landmarks of Paris, he styled all 54 sports of the Olympics and Paralympics.

Amidst the storm, Gattoni justified his choices by saying that he drew the buildings in a way that came to his mind – without any hidden motives.

According to AFP, the competition organizers said that the posters are a happy interpretation of the reinvented stadium city, and that the things shown in the picture should not be interpreted with political motives.

of Paris The Olympic Games are scheduled for July 26–11. August.

The Paralympics will take place from August 28 to August 8. September