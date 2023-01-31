Olympics | The decision about the Russians started a tough backstage game, Europe is gearing up for a broad boycott

Many European countries have started to plan countermeasures if the return of Russians and Belarusians to the racing fields materializes.

In international the Olympic Committee is buzzing. The IOC announced last week that it would explore ways in which Russian and Belarusian athletes could be returned to international sports competitions as “neutral athletes”.

The new policy has caused fierce criticism from many European countries. The countries opposing the IOC’s speeches have started to plan countermeasures behind the scenes, if the return of Russians and Belarusians materializes.

Polish Minister of Sports Kamil Bortzniczuk too according to Poland and Britain are leading figures in an attempt to create a coalition that would oppose the participation of Russia and Belarus in the summer 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to Bortniczuk, Poland and the other coalition countries can issue an ultimatum to the IOC to boycott the Games if Russia and Belarus enter the Games.

“This depends on whether it is possible to create such an effective coalition that, in the absence of member countries, it would be impossible to organize the Olympics,” Bortzniczuk told the Polish news agency IAF insidethegameswith the website.

The Polish Olympic Committee has also issued a strongly worded statement following the IOC’s announcement.

“Until the barbaric war in Ukraine ends, no Russian or Belarusian athlete should participate in international events, including the Olympics.”

Russians statements against return have also been heard from, among others, Estonia and Lithuania.

President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky adviser Mihailo Podolyak and the Ukrainian boxing great Vladimir Kiltsko have also strongly criticized the IOC announcement.

President Zelenskyi himself invited Kok Chairman Thomas Bach to visit the frontline of the war in Bahmut to testify in the midst of the Russian attack

“I invite Mr. Bach to Bahmut so that he can see for himself that neutrality does not exist. It is clear that any neutral flag of Russian athletes is stained with blood,” Zelenskyi said.

Ukraine has already publicly threatened to boycott the Paris Games if Russia and Belarus participate in them.

The Finnish Olympic Committee has also announced its opposition to the return of Russians to international sports activities. CEO of the Olympic Committee Taina Susiluoto however, those who oppose the return are in the minority in the IOC.

“The KOK’s decision does not correspond to our position, but I could expect something along those lines. I knew we were in the minority with our position,” Susiluoto said last week.