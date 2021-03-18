Olympics The creative director of the Tokyo Olympics had to resign – made an inappropriate proposal for the popular comedian and plus model

Tokyo next summer’s olympic preparations are once again shaken by a new scandal.

Creative director in charge of the opening and other ceremonies of the Games Hiroshi Sasaki announced his resignation on Thursday.

The reason was that Sasaki had suggested a popular and well-known comedian and plus model Naomi Watanabelle appearance at the opening of the Games as a kind of pig character under the working name “Olympig”. This would have included, among other things, sniffing the pig’s ears.

Sasaki announced his resignation after his proposal last year came to light on Wednesday.

Brouhaha has been seen as a new setback for the Tokyo Games organized by the pandemic since the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Games Yoshiro Mori had to resign a good month ago because of sexist speeches.

Sasaki issued a public apology to Watanabe on Thursday, saying he understood his proposal was inappropriate.

“My idea was a huge insult to Ms. Naomi Watanabe. I regret it from the bottom of my heart and deeply apologize to him and anyone who found it uncomfortable, ”Sasaki told AFP news agency.

Watanabe is one of the few plus – sized celebrities in Japan, according to AFP, and has faced insults in the past. He has more than nine million followers on Instagram, for example.

Mori replaced the management of the Games Seiko Hashimoto told the media he was “shocked” by Sasaki’s speeches.

“The appearance joke is very, very inappropriate,” Hashimoto said.

Tokyo the olympics were originally supposed to be held in the summer of 2020, but were postponed for a year due to the corona pandemic.

The organization of the Games remains a big question mark, although the International Olympic Committee and Japanese competition organizers assure that the Games will be held in late summer.

